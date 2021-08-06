Atkinson Pool announces reduced hours

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Henderson announced that Atkinson Pool will begin reducing its hours beginning on Monday.

Officials say the reduced hours are necessary as schools and college campuses reopen because most of the pool staff members are either high school or college level students. Normally the pool shuts down for the season when local schools reopen, but this year the Parks Department is attempting to keep the pool open a little longer since it didn’t open for the season until the July 4 weekend.

Atkinson Pool will now be open at these times:

Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, September 6, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Labor Day will be the final day of the season for Atkinson Pool. Admissions cost is $2.50 for children and $3 for adults.