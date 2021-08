HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials announced that the Atkinson Pool in Henderson will be closing until next summer.

Officials recently reduced hours as students went back to school, but now they say they don’t have enough lifeguards to safely staff the pool. Officials say that most of the pool’s lifeguards were high school and college students.

Atkinson Pool was planned to stay open until Labor Day since the pool wasn’t able to open until the July 4 weekend.