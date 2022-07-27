HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Parks and Recreation Director Trace Stevens announced on Wednesday Atkinson Pool will be closing two weeks early for the summer season due to inadequate staffing.

The pool was originally scheduled to close with the opening of Henderson County Schools on August 10, but will now close effective today. Atkinson Pool’s season typically runs from Memorial Day weekend until the start of the school year. Last summer, the pool had staffing issues that caused them to open weeks later than normal.

Water features at the downtown riverfront and at East End Park will remain open.