Atkinson Pool sets an opening date

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Atkinson Pool in Henderson finally has an opening date for the summer: July 3. The public pool was supposed to open back in March, but a shortage of lifeguards pushed back the opening.

Pool hours will be Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Admissions cost is $2.50 for children and $3 for adults. The final day of operation for the pool will be Aug. 9, but if staffing allows, the Parks Department may keep the pool open on weekend through Labor Day weekend.

The water feature at the downtown Henderson riverfront and the Splash Pad at East End Park will continue to operate as well, though the downtown water feature may close for the season earlier than usual to allow for repairs that are needed.