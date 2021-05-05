Atkinson Pool may not reopen this summer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Swimmers may not be filling Atkinson Pool this summer in Henderson, unless “things change drastically,” according to the city.

Officials says as of Wednesday, there are not enough lifeguards or support employees to safely open the pool.

The Parks Department had planned to open Atkinson Pool on Memorial Day weekend.

Applications are still being accepted for lifeguarding and other positions.

Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old by Memorial Day 2021, possess and maintain a valid Red Cross or YMCA Lifeguard Certification as well as valid First Aid and CPR for the Professional Rescuer certification.

The city says classes can be arranged if a lifeguard needs certification or re-certification.

The application is available on the City of Henderson’s website or from the Human Resources office on the third floor of the Henderson Municipal Center on First St.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)