Atkinson Pool may open with reduced hours

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Atkinson Pool may be open for this summer, but swimmers may notice some changes.

City officials say they only have six applicants to work as lifeguards this summer, and even if all six take the job, the pool would be forced to operate on reduced hours three to four days a week.

Along with reduced hours, only the main pool would be open. The kiddie pool and slide would also be closed.

Officials say they’ve had issues finding enough lifeguards in prior years but not quite like this year.