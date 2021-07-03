Atkinson Pool opens for the summer

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – After struggling to find enough employees, Atkinson Pool in Henderson is finally open.

The city lowered the eligible age for life guards and approved a pay raise to entice more people to apply. The first day open was a success with lots of people turning out to swim.

“We would’ve really wanted to be open on Memorial Day weekend, but that didn’t happen,” said Mark Simmons, the city of Henderson Aquatics Director. “Then we were shooting for the 15th of June. That didn’t happen. Then we were shooting for the 28th and that didn’t happen. So here we are on the 3rd. But it’s better late then never. We got open for the holiday.”

The pool is set to close on August 9. If the pool has enough staff, it could stay open through Labor Day weekend.