AT&T extends relief to customers impacted by the explosion in Nashville

AT&T Wireless and AT&T PREPAID is offering customers who may be affected by the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville some relief. You might have already received the text message from the company.

AT&T is waiving data overage charges for customers in 1166 zip codes across states like Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois and Missouri from December 27 to December 31. The impacted zip codes include most of our western Kentucky counties.

(This story was originally published on December 28, 2020)

