AT&T extends relief to customers impacted by the explosion in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WEHT) Following the recent incident in Nashville that knocked out service for many AT&T customers, AT&T announced they will be extending relief to their wireless and prepaid customers who may have been affected by the explosion.

AT&T will be waiving data overage charges for customers in 1,166 zip codes across Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois and Missouri from Sunday until New Year’s Eve. They will be automatically waiving service charges for wireless customers with billing addresses and prepaid customers with phone numbers in directly impacted zip codes.

AT&T says customers in these areas may still receive alerts during this time, but their accounts will reflect the credits or waived charges.

You can view the list of affected zip codes here.

(This story was originally published on December 27, 2020)

