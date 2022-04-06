EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – AT&T has some truly great news for residents around the Evansville Area.

AT&T will host an in-person hiring event on April 13. This will be the first in-person hiring event in Evansville since before the pandemic.

All of the Evansville openings are for customer service representative positions at the Evansville AT&T Call Center. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who are interested to apply have to register first at http://work.att.jobs/evansville. Applicants that can’t attend can still apply on online by clicking here and enter EVANSVILLE at the top in the space provided.

AT&T recently ranked in the top ten by LinkedIn as one of the 50 best workplaces to grow your career. The company has more than 1,200 job openings in the Midwest and nearly 250 of those in Evansville alone.

AT&T plans to hire the first 30 new employees that day and then add 30 more new employees every month through November from this hiring event.

AT&T is offering:

· A $3,000 sign-on bonus to those who are hired.

· Full-time and part-time positions with a competitive salary and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

The interviews will take place at the AT&T Evansville Call Center located at 5101 Vogel Rd., Evansville, Ind. 47715.