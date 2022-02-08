EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – AT&T is hosting a virtual hiring event on Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon. The company is hiring approximately 200 full-time Customer Service Representatives across Indiana including about 20 in Evansville.

The Customer Service Representative position includes competitive salary and benefits. Benefits involved are medical and health insurance, a 401(k) plan, tuition repayment, and paid time off if deemed eligible.

A $3,000 sign-on bonus is given to those who are hired by AT&T. Interested job seekers can click here to learn about the AT&T hiring event and apply online for jobs across Indiana.

Virtual event participants can click here to apply.