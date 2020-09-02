AT&T looking for employees in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- AT&T announced it is looking to hire up to 60 full-time employees at its call center in Evansville.

Interested applicants can apply online by searching Evansville, Indiana.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS