EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — AT&T announced they are looking to fill more than 30 jobs across the Hoosier state, including approximately 10 of those in Evansville.

AT&T adds that they’re offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to those who are hired, which include full-time and part-time positions.

They say they’re holding a hiring event on Monday, Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A spokesperson with AT&T adds the event will be held at the store on 330 N. Burkhardt Road, Evansville, IN 47715.