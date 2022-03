EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Water and Sewer Utility sent out a traffic alert Monday evening giving details about an intersection closure that stays into effect throughout the work week.

According to the EWSU, the intersection at SE 1st St. and Chestnut is closed for now and is set to re-open sometime Friday.

Officials say the intersection is closed while crews repair a sewer line, and will open back up after AT&T completes work in the area.