MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A Hopkins County man is behind bars after police discovered he had felony complaint warrants during an attempted traffic stop.

Madisonville Police arrested Jerrel Doster, 57, on Wednesday after he was spotted on I-69 allegedly passing other vehicles too closely. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Doster, but he did not stop immediately.

Police say they found a glass smoking device in his car with possible methamphetamine residue on it. They also said Doster had several warrants out on him for drug trafficking, engaging in organized crime and other charges.

Doster was taken to the Hopkins County Jail. According to police, jailers found several baggies on his pants with suspected drugs on them and a piece of methamphetamine in his hair.