Attorney General candidate Todd Rokita visits Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Republican Attorney General nominee Todd Rokita visited Evansville Country Club for a Reagan Day Dinner Thursday night.
Rokita tells Eyewitness News that he plans to work with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb should they both win in November’s general election.
I want to work with [Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.] I want to work with the members of the General Assembly to make sure we have an updated emergency declaration law that accounts for pandemics. Our current laws are made for tornadoes, floods, and explosions, not the long-term effects we’ve been through the last couple of monthsTodd Rokita
Rokita will face former Evansville mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel in November.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)
