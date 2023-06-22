HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The National Eating Disorders Association closed down its helpline earlier this month, shutting off a critical phone resource for patients in crisis. But a Tri-State organization is stepping up to help.

Carolyn Ferber, the executive director of Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders spoke with Shelley Kirk on Eyewitness News First at Four on Thursday to discuss how the loss of the crisis line has impacted their organization and how they plan to step up and help. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

The organization says people can contact Aubrey’s Song for support, resources, guidance and referrals for early intervention and treatment of eating disorders by calling 270-852-6514.