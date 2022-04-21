EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A benefit auction supporting an organization that strengthens youth and their families is being held at the DoubleTree hotel in Evansville on Thursday, April 21 from 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Youth First’s 20th Annual Passport to Adventure Auction will feature a live and silent auction and an awards ceremony that honors youth, supporters and educators who benefited from or advocated for Youth First.

Attendees will be able to bid on travel experiences, sports memorabilia, concert tickets, artwork, jewelry and gift certificates at the auction.

The public is invited to attend and mobile bidding is available for those who cannot attend. Admission is free and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Youth First‘s mission is to strengthen youth and families through evidence-based programs that prevent substance abuse, promote healthy behaviors and maximize student success.