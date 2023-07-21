HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Audubon Dental will be celebrating its 26th Annual Care Day at their Henderson location on Friday July 21. Care day has evolved over the years as a way for Audubon Dental to give back to the community, especially those who are in need.

The doctors and staff at Audubon Dental will provide free dental services to the first fifty patients who make an appointment for the day. Free services are fillings, extractions and cleanings that can be completed in one day.

“We are excited about celebrating our 26th year of Care Day this July because a smile is a priceless gift, we can give any time of the year. I am grateful that my fellow doctors and staff at Audubon Dental share my vision of giving of their time and talent to provide care for those who are in need in our community, especially now during this difficult time for a lot of families,” said Dr. Gregory.

There will be no lines before the doors open. Participants must call ahead during business hours and make an appointment for the day. When calling be sure to mention the word “CAREDAY”. Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment.

To schedule an appointment and for more information call Audubon Dental at (270)-827-5222.