Audubon Dental offers free services for Christmas in July Care Day

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– Santa put his elves to work in Henderson during Audubon Dental’s Christmas in July Care Day. Dr. Kurtis Wilson, owner of Audubon Dental, has offered free dental services for one day a year. This has been going on for nearly 25 years.

Generally, Audubon Dental’s Christmas Care Day takes place around the holiday season. Due to the pandemic, officials decided to host it in July this year.

Husband and wife doctors Zack and Chelsey Gregory say their patients came from all around the Tri-State to get their free dentist appointment. Some people even traveled from 50 miles away.

“We’ve been able to actually see 52 patients today and I’ve helped a lot of people – just appearances of their smiles, help people get out of pain. Just been able to give back to the community today – it’s been a blessing to us,” Dr. Zack Gregory said they hope to be back on track after their Christmas in July program.

Audubon Dental’s Christmas Care Day will be starting it back up this holiday season.