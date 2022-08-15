HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – John James Audubon State Park is inviting all pet parents to attend Furry Friends Pet Hike with their pets on August 27 from 10-11 a.m. The event is free but all pets must be on a leash and comfortable around large groups of people and other animals.

The monthly hike will be guided through the 0.9 miles of rolling steep hills and stairs of Eagle Glen Pet Trail. The hike participants will meet in the museum parking lot to start.

Any questions can be emailed to lisa.hoffman@ky.gov.