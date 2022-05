HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Audubon Park is reopening its campgrounds on July 1 after being closed for several years. The campground has been closed for the dam to be repaired at the park lake.

Park officials also say work to upgrade the campground has been completed. Work was completed to make sure that electric, water and other areas of the campgrounds sites are operable and up to date.

More information can be found on the park’s website.