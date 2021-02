DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Audubon Parkway in Daviess County will have intermittent closures beginning at noon Friday near the Sorgho exit. A utility company will be making repairs to overhead lines and poles.

Traffic will be allowed to pass through the work site in 15 – 20 minute intervals. The utility company will need to pull four wires across the highway.

The work is scheduled for completion at 2:00 p.m.

(This story was originally published on February 12, 2021)