Audubon State Park campgrounds won’t open until 2022

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The campgrounds at John James Audubon State Park in Henderson have been closed for more than three years. But Eyewitness News learned on Thursday there are plans to re-open it sometime next year.

During a meeting in Henderson, Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer said he’s aware of how much revenue the campground brings in. He said the campground will be renovated to make sure everything is up to date.

Meyer says the pandemic means timelines can get pushed back with supply and labor challenges.