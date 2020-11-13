Owensboro man finishes 1st round of The Masters near top of leaderboard

John Augenstein hits off the tee on the eighth hole during the final round against Andy Ogletree at the USGA Amateur Golf Championship at the Pinehurst Country Club , in Pinehurst, N.C, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WEHT) – Former Owensboro Catholic golfer John Augenstein has finished a rain delayed 1st round of The Masters 1 stroke back of Tiger Woods.

Augenstein enters the second day of play four strokes behind leader Paul Casey. At the end of the round Augenstein was tied for 15th. The effort is good enough to have him as the top amateur on the course at Augusta National.

The highlight of his 1st round came at hole No. 13 where he eagled the Par 5.

Augenstein currently plays golf for Vanderbilt University.

Augenstein is currently playing his 2nd round of the tournament looking to make the cut into weekend play in his first appearance in the tournament.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)