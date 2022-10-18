EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Aurora Inc. has brought back its homeless experience project and event this year.

Aurora’s homeless project is meant to raise awareness and needed funds for the organization’s work to prevent and end homelessness.

Aurora Inc. says the purpose of this event is three-fold:

To raise awareness This project should help people gain a small perspective about Evansville’s homeless population. It is Aurora’s intention to grow a greater community-wide understanding and compassion for people who struggle with barriers to housing. To raise funds for the housing programs Aurora serves ten counties in southwest Indiana. As a nonprofit, it relies on public support and special fundraising events in order to provide quality services to those experiencing homelessness. To lift up the community in support and the vital programs they provide Aurora Inc.’s case managers and social workers rely on the vast social service network in the community. They are successful because of the cooperation and coordination of each agency’s focused services.

“48 Hours in the Life” will begin November 17 at 12 p.m. All participants will meet at Aurora and then be immersed in the experience until November 19 at 12 p.m.

Aurora Inc. says to help raise awareness and funds, each participant will have their own crowdfunding web page where the public can make online donations on their behalf. Checks can also be sent to Aurora at 1001 Mary St., Evansville, IN 47710, Attn: Kim Armstrong. The participants are each challenged to raise $5,000.

A closing ceremony, as well as participant testimonies and interview availability, will take place at 11 a.m. on November 19 in Aurora’s parking lot at 1001 Mary Street.