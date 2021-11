EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – It’s the season of giving and an Evansville non-profit is looking for people to help provide Christmas gifts for their clients.

Aurora serves people struggling with homelessness. Through their Adopt-a-Client program, staff will provide you with a wish list and clothing sizes. If you want to help but don’t feel like shopping, you can donate money and a volunteer will shop for you.

To sign up for the program, and to learn more, click here.