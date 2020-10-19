Aurora opens online portal for rent assistance for households impacted by COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Aurora in Evansville has opened up an online portal for people to apply for rent assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to minimize evictions and prevent those hit hardest by the pandemic from experiencing homelessness, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and the state of Indiana’s IHCDA have allocated HUD ESG funding to Aurora, Inc.

Households negatively impacted by COVID-19 and are at or below 50% AMI are eligible for rental and possibly utility assistance. Those faced with eviction due to nonpayment of rent between March 6 and Monday can apply for help.

Any resident in the State of Indiana may apply for assistance by visiting the IHCDA Application Portal. Evansville residents can apply through either the state portal or through Aurora Inc.’s website.

(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)

