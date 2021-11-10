Man charged with murder in Mt Vernon couple’s death had a criminal history

MT VERNON, Ind (WEHT) – He may be facing two counts of murder now, but this isn’t the first time Austin Kusturin has been in trouble with the law.

According to court documents, Kusturin has faced several charges over the years including cocaine possession, stealing a car, battery resulting in injury and domestic battery.

Kusturin has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of John and Elizabeth Hall. The two were found dead in their Mt Vernon home Saturday by a family member who had stopped by. Police say it is unknown at this time if Kusturin acted alone.

Police say no further information will be released while the investigation is ongoing.