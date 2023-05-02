HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who broke into a business and stole money from a board of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

According to authorities, the suspect pulled into the Thompson Tire located at Roberts Lane and Highway 60 at approximately 8:20 p.m.. Officials say the suspect threw a hammer through the front door of the business to gain entry and steal approximately $3,000 from the board.

The sheriff’s department said the subject was in and out of the building in less than 3 minutes, and the alarm did not activate. However, authorities say the same suspect came back at approximately 10:45 p.m. to take the cash register, which is when the alarm activated.

“Let’s try to make this person famous,” the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said in its Facebook post, “they clearly do not care about sick innocent children and how people try to help with cancer research.”

Courtesy: Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Courtesy: Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Law enforcement says the suspect was driving a SUV with a passenger, and that several of the donations on the board were $2 bills with signatures by the donors. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 270-927-6247 or Hancock County Dispatch at 270-927-1311.