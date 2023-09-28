HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Evansville Central Dispatch, police first received a call about a possible explosion in the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue around 4:07 this afternoon.

Dispatch tells us that fire crews and investigators are on the scene. In a statement from Evansville Police, the investigation involves a suspicious fire outside of an address in Cumberland but they say there are no reports of injuries nor are there any reports of damage to homes or structures.

This is a developing story.