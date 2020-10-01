PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Providence couple.
The preliminary investigation suggests Kyle Ensing, 42, shot and killed his wife, Dana Ensing, 41, and then turned the gun on himself. Their bodies were discovered at their home on Lutontown Lisman Road late Wednesday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- New agreement reached for SKI distribution in the Tri-State
- Yuengling’s Hershey Chocolate Beer to be released in multiple states. Yes Virginia, you’re included
- Authorities investigating after apparent murder suicide in Webster County
- Family mourning after loss due to COVID-19
- Congressman Brett Guthrie leads hearing on COVID-19 vaccine