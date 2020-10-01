Authorities investigating after apparent murder suicide in Webster County

PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Providence couple.

The preliminary investigation suggests Kyle Ensing, 42, shot and killed his wife, Dana Ensing, 41, and then turned the gun on himself. Their bodies were discovered at their home on Lutontown Lisman Road late Wednesday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)

