EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Authorities are investigating a report of arson Friday in the 1100 block of W Maryland St.

According to a media report, the caller pulled up to her home around 6 p.m. and could see smoke coming from the back of another residence. She told police the house was abandoned.

Officers say they arrived just as the fire was being extinguished by the caller’s husband and a neighbor. The fire had been set in some trash and “miscellaneous junk.”

There are currently no suspects.