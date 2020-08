OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in the 4200 block of KY 764.

Trooper Corey King says a medical helicopter has been called to the scene, and reconstructionists are en route to investigate.

Drivers should avoid the area. Travel is expected to be impacted for the next three hours.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 27, 2020)