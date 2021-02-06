Authorities investigating multi-state adoption scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police say two Fairbanks, AK women fell victim to an adoption scam.

Authorities say the two women befriended a woman that recently moved from Fairbanks to Evansville. The victims said she told them an elaborate story about an unborn baby in Evansville that needed to be adopted at birth.

Police say the adoption preparations occurred in Alaska, Ohio, Newburgh and Evansville. Officers say the adoption preparations and instructions were nothing more than a scam.

The investigation is ongoing and is being referred to law enforcement in Alaska. The EPD Financial Crimes Unit and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating.

(This story was originally published on February 6, 2021)