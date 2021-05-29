Authorities investigating third fire in one month at same house

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials are investigating after responding to a vacant house fire at the same address for what they say is the third time in one month.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of First Ave just before 9 p.m. Friday for a possible house fire. Arriving fire crews found a couch on fire in the living room on the home’s first floor.

Officials say the fire extended through the ceiling and also involved items on the floor above. Firefighters put the fire out within ten minutes, but say extensive overhaul was necessary to search for hidden fire.

No injuries were reported.

Neighbors say there has been a lot of homeless activity at the property. The Evansville Police Department was requested to file a general report.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.