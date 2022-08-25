HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – We have confirmed multiple people have been shot at the Harbor House.

A coroner has been called to the scene, and thirteen residents have been evacuated and have been sent to a hotel. Many people have been hospitalized.

Alvasia Street and Clay Street have been blocked off by authorities. Authorities have offered no comment on the suspect.

The Henderson Police Department (HPD) says it has responded to the Harbor House in reference to an active shooter. Police say the scene has been controlled and multiple people are injured. HPD says the suspect has been identified as Kenneth R. Gibbs, of Henderson. Police say he was last seen driving a white Prius. HPD says if located, do not approach and contact 911 immediately.

The coroner says two people were shot to death inside the building. Two people were sent to the hospital.

HPD says at 9:55 p.m., the Henderson Police Department located Kenneth Gibbs and has taken him into custody.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.