Authorities: Multiple pets rescued from West Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters are investigated a house fire on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called around 1:24 p.m. for reports of a working fire in the 3000 block of Avenue.

Officials said Broadway Avenue was temporarily shut down between Cumberland and Delmar Avenue.

Evansville Fire Department District Chief Amy Smith said the fire was under control within 20 minutes and completely out in 40 minutes.

Authorities say multiple pets were recovered from the house and one died. No one else was injured.

Investigators believe the fire initially started in the kitchen and spread throughout the house. The damage to the home is extensive inside and out.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the family.