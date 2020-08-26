Authorities release name of victim in Vanderburgh County I-69 crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash on I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

Evansville Police said 27-year-old Dylan Cleveland of Haubstadt was ejected from his SUV when it flipped near the Morgan Avenue exit around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Cleveland was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he died short after arriving.

Police said four other people were in the SUV, a woman and three people under the age of 18. One of the juveniles was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Witnesses behind the SUV told EPD they saw a rear tire blow out of the SUV before it began to swerve and eventually flip.

EPD said Cleveland was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

