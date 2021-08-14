Authorities respond to Holiday World after incident involving a vehicle

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an incident at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari on Saturday night.

Park officials told Eyewitness News that three people were “grazed” by a vehicle. Indiana State Police said a dispute between multiple people led up to the incident.

Spencer County Sheriff Kelli Reinke said deputies were searching for the vehicle that left the scene.

The sheriff said deputies were still investigating the scene as of 11:45 p.m., and that state police would likely take over the investigation.

Officials said the three individuals appear to have non life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated.