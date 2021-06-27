Authorities resume search for man missing in Ohio River

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Officials resumed their search for a fisherman who went missing in the Ohio River early Saturday morning.

Officials say Kue Gay, 24, of Owensboro, was fishing near the Newburgh Locks and Dam with a cast net around 2:30 on Saturday morning. A witness said he lost control of the net and went into the river to get it. That witness was unable to save Gay.

Officers said hazardous water conditions caused equipment failure and the search was called off on Saturday.

As of tonight, authorities say Gay’s body has not been found.

This is a developing story.