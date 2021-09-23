Authorities say man involved in Natcher Bridge standoff had warrants out for arrest

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) We’re learning more about the man involved in Tuesday’s standoff at the Natcher Bridge, and what happened during it.

Noah Boswell, 39, took his own life after a pursuit in Spencer County, Indiana, and a nearly 15-hour standoff at the bridge.

According to Kentucky State Police, the 39-year-old Boswell had at least four warrants out for his arrest at the time of the stand off, and had past convictions.

We checked the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup, and it listed Boswell with past convictions in Daviess and Hancock Counties. Trooper Corey King says negotiators were able to talk with Boswell off and on during the stand off and heard his concerns as part of their effort to peacefully resolve the standoff. King says being on the middle of the bridge, and Boswell being armed with a handgun, made negotiations difficult.

It started early Tuesday morning after authorities in Spencer County, Indiana got a trespassing call in the Hatfield area, but Boswell fled. Another woman was in that vehicle with him, but got out before he reached the bridge. As for the other woman in the vehicle before the standoff, no official word yet on if she’ll be facing any charges.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2021)