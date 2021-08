HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities are searching for an elderly Henderson County man who has been missing since Monday.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says 90-year-old Jackie Leeg was last seen by a nurse around 1 p.m. at his home on KY-416 West near Niagara. The Sheriff’s Office says a camouflage colored four-wheeler is also missing.





Authorities say they do not suspect foul play. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-826-2713.