Authorities working to clean up chemical spill that leaked into the Ohio River

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet is working to determine the cause of a chemical leak that spilled into the Ohio River.

The leak was discovered late Wednesday at Dart Polymers in Owensboro. Dart processes styrene monomer into polystyrene used to manufacture food & beverage packaging.

The company says about 900 gallons of styrene monomer escaped from the outfall of a collection basin. Approximately 300 gallons left the property and entered the environment, including the Ohio River.

Work to vacuum the chemical from the collection basin continues, and absorbent materials and barriers have been used to limit its spread. KEEC says downstream water systems have been notified and are proactively treating the water.

In a statement, Dart officials said:

Dart followed its rigorous emergency response plan to contain the release and notified appropriate federal and state agencies. Officials have visited the facility to review Dart’s cleanup and remediation efforts per agency protocols. As a result of the remediation efforts undertaken, Dart believes river water quality and community water supply was not affected. The investigation to determine the cause of the release is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)