HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Midas auto repair recently held a fund raiser for a local non-profit group named after a domestic violence victim. The company presented a check to the Chloe Randolph Foundation on May 9.

The check was for “a couple of thousand dollars.” The presentation was made at the Midas store in Henderson.

Chloe Randolph was murdered in Henderson several years ago. Since then family & friends have started a foundation in her name and her murderer has been sentenced.

The foundation’s mission is to educate the community about domestic violence. The mission also includes providing an advocacy center and safe housing to victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Gov. Beshear signed a law called the Chloe Randolph Act to provide additional rights and protections for the families of murder victims. It prevents murder suspects from claiming the body of a victim after a crime.