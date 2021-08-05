Autopsy completed after young girl pulled from Princeton pool

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – An autopsy has been completed on the body of a young girl that was pulled from a pool at the Princeton Aquatic Center.

The coroner says the child’s death is consistent with drowning, and no other trauma was found. The child was pulled from the pool on Tuesday night after she was found unresponsive. She later died at the hospital. The name of the girl has not been released.

The Princeton Aquatic Center posted on social media that the pool is closed until further notice. The investigation is still ongoing.