Autopsy completed on victim of house fire

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) – Kenergy Corp says Susan Givens, the woman who died in a house fire in Corydon Saturday, had been a board member for the company since 2015.

An autopsy was completed on Givens Sunday, but the coroner says preliminary information will likely not be available until sometime Monday.

The fire is still under investigation by the Corydon Civil Defense, Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s Office, and public gas utilities investigators.

(This story was originally published on March 14, 2021)