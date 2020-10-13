Autopsy released on man who died after being pulled from the Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The man who was pulled from the Ohio River Saturday died the next day, according to the Vanderburgh County coroner.

Coroner Steve Lockyear says an autopsy confirmed Timothy Lee, 55, died from drowning. Final findings will be made after toxicology testing becomes available which typically take 3 weeks.

Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say a caller reported that a man reportedly tripped and fell into the river from a campsite. Lee was found face down about 10 to 15 feet offshore after drifting down the Ohio River from the boat ramp.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 13, 2020)