Autopsy results released for driver in Boonville crash

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Autopsy results have been released for a man who died after crashing his vehicle into a tree on S Rockport Rd Thursday night.

The Warrick County Coroner says Richard Galloway, 48, of Boonville died from blunt force trauma to the head, chest, and abdomen.

Officials say Galloway’s car left the roadway and hit a tree. The coroner says Galloway was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a juvenile passenger was also taken to the hospital.