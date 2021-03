EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Keshon Hensley, 23, died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd. around 7:30 a.m. Sunday for a person down. Arriving officers found Hensley deceased on the ground.

In March 2016, when Hensley was 18 years old, he was shot in the leg while in the parking lot.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)